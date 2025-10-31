Caretaker held for stealing 450g gold from her employer in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 59-year-old woman, who was living alone with her female caretaker for the past eight years and had decided to transfer property worth crores to her out of affection, was in for a shock after the caretaker allegedly stole gold and silver ornaments to fund her lavish lifestyle and online gambling.

The JP Nagar police recently arrested the accused, identified as Mangala (32) of T Narasipura in Mysuru.

The complainant, Asha Jadhav, a resident of JP Nagar 2nd Phase, had hired Mangala around ten years ago to take care of her bedridden mother. Asha had lost her husband years ago and did not have any children. After her mother passed away a few years ago, Mangala continued to live with her. Impressed by Mangala’s dedication, Asha treated her like a daughter and decided to transfer property worth crores in her name, and even planned to find her a suitable groom. However, Mangala became addicted to online betting, which pushed her into heavy debt. Asha had helped clear some of her debts earlier, but when she learned that Mangala had continued her habits, a heated argument broke out, and Mangala left the job a month ago.

Before leaving, she allegedly stole 450 gram of gold ornaments, 3.8 kg of silver articles, and Rs 1 lakh in cash from a cupboard. On finding the valuables missing, Asha lodged a complaint with JP Nagar police in the second week of October.