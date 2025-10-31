Two Bengaluru cops suspended over bribery charges

BENGALURU: Following a social media post by a bereaved father on paying bribes to Bellandur police, Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) officials and others after his only daughter’s death, two police personnel were suspended on Thursday.

The post by K Sivakumar, former Central Financial Officer (CFO) of a central PSU, received a backlash from netizens, prompting officials to take action.

The suspended police personnel who allegedly demanded and accepted bribes are Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Santosh and constable Goraknath, attached to Bellandur police station. GBA is yet to take action.

The official social media handle of DCP, Whitefield, posted on X: “The Police Department will not tolerate any such indecent or inappropriate behaviour under any circumstances.” DCP Whitefield K Parashurama told TNIE that a departmental inquiry has been initiated. TNIE was the first to publish the news on Wednesday, headlined ‘64-year-old father alleges harassment after daughter’s death’.