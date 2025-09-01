BWSSB rolls out smart card for sanitation staff

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will launch a unique welfare scheme for its sanitation staff on Monday, introducing the “Annapoorna Smart Card” to ensure they begin their day with a nutritious breakfast. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will unveil the initiative by handing over the cards to workers.

BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasath Manohar said the initiative is the first-of-its-kind in the country, combining technology with welfare. As part of the scheme, more than 700 sanitation workers employed with the Board will be given a smart card powered by Axis Bank. A monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 will be credited directly to each card, which can then be used at food outlets of the workers’ choice.

“This is our way of saluting the relentless efforts of those who keep our city clean. We want every worker to begin the day with good health, nutrition, and respect,”

Manohar said, adding that the scheme reflects a smart city with a humane touch and allows workers to choose their own meals rather than depend on fixed food distribution.