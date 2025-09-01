Film producer booked for assault, casteist abuse

BENGALURU: An FIR has been registered against the producer of Kannada movie ‘Dia’, Krishna Chaitanya, his associate, and others, for allegedly assaulting a woman and abusing her with vulgar and casteist remarks.

The East Division Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE) police registered the case on Friday. This is the first case registered in the East division DCRE police station, a specialised unit established by the Karnataka Government to register and probe cases of atrocities against members of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

According to the FIR, the woman, a resident of Netaji Nagar, filed a complaint stating that she along with her friend had leased 3 acres and 35 guntas of land in Kasavanahalli village in Varthur, where she has been running a nursery. On August 10, Krishna Chaitanya, along with his associate Satyanarayana Reddy and others, allegedly trespassed the land, abused her with casteist slurs, physically assaulted her and inappropriately touched her, and even threatened to kill her if she did not vacate the property.