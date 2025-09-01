Here’s what freshers, young professionals can do to gain an edge while job hunting

Recently, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) dropped a metaphorical bomb when they announced they would lay off 12,000 of their employees. With the IT industry being the bread and butter of most Bengalureans, engineering students and fresh graduates are still reeling with worry in the wake of the statement. Even so, business leaders and youngsters share that multidisciplinary knowledge, practical and AI skills, along with soft skills, can give freshers and young professionals an edge in a complicated job market.

Multidisciplinary know-how

College students are becoming aware of the importance of AI skills, but Akhil, a 22-year-old Business Insights intern, points out that college courses alone are not enough when looking for AI-related roles. “Apart from college activities, I participated in hackathons, Google and Microsoft competitions, and took online AI courses. Still, I was told during placements that I’m way behind the industry standards,” he shares.

Highlighting the importance of multidisciplinary knowledge, he adds, “AI is a field where math, stats, and finance are integrated, and understanding that is key. While colleges teach coding, they don’t teach this. I found that companies would rather hire a statistics graduate and teach them technical skills than hire a technical person and teach them statistics.”

What do IT leaders say?

Suresh*, an industry leader, who has held director roles at top IT firms, reassures freshers saying that not everyone needs to be an AI expert to land a job. “Technologies keep changing, but one thing that remains constant is what we expect of freshers. If an AI writes code, do you have the awareness to gauge whether it is a good one and make changes effectively or are you just going to consume what it gives? Once the base is strong, any AI or cybersecurity certification is a plus,” he says.

Top IT company director Susheel* advises focusing on skill-building and industry knowledge, saying, “Knowing how to develop Python using AI, industry knowledge on retail, consumer goods, or manufacturing industries and implementing these technologies for such industries would make them productive employees.”

HR professional Litty Chacko also emphasises the role of soft skills alongside comfort with AI tools. “Technical skills, along with soft skills, help freshers stand out because employers look for people who are adaptable, good at communication, and quick learners. Also, being comfortable with AI tools or any digital collaboration platform can really give an edge. Taking up courses online not only adds to your skills but also shows that you are proactive and growth-oriented,” she says.

Ashish Jayaram, a 26-year-old project manager, says youngsters can expect new opportunities from start-ups. “There are a lot of start-ups entering the service industry, competing for the same piece of pie as bigger companies,” he opines. Minu, a former TCS employee, explains what roles are likely to become redundant, saying, “Roles focused on manual testing, application support, infrastructure management, or basic coding are most vulnerable. These are increasingly being automated or shifted to AI-driven systems. Those who haven’t transitioned into technologies like cloud, data analytics, cybersecurity, or AI/ML (Machine Learning) may be seen as ‘skill mismatched’ and are at higher risk”.