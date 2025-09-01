Stench, rashes, flies BSK residents want SWM unit shut, shifted

BENGALURU: Residents of Banashankari 6th Stage and surrounding areas staged a rally on Sunday, demanding the closure and relocation of the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (SWM) processing unit at Lingadheeranahalli. The protest, held under the banner “Parisara Jagruti Jaatha”, was organised to highlight what locals describe as years of health hazards, environmental damage, and official apathy.

The residents, who marched from the garbage plant along 100-ft Road to Chikkegowdanapalya, accused the BBMP of showing an inhuman approach by installing a large waste facility in the middle of a residential layout.

Apart from residents, environmental activists, Congress leader Shivamadaiah and BJP leader Jayaram Gowda, who is also the Supreme Court Petitioner in this case, extended support. Protesters also recalled how the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had earlier fined BBMP Rs 10 lakh for environmental damage and ordered a halt to processing, but operations continued after the civic body obtained relief from the Supreme Court.

Locals allege that ever since the plant was set up in 2015 as a “temporary” measure, it has continuously released toxic emissions and leachate into the surroundings. The unbearable odour, with swarms of mosquitoes and houseflies, has forced many families to relocate, while others have postponed moving into their homes. “At night, the stench becomes suffocating. Hundreds of flies swarm into our houses. We are battling skin rashes, respiratory issues, and recurring fevers, yet our complaints have gone unheard,” said Rashmi Mavinkurve, a resident.