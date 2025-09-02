Bengaluru woman set ablaze by ex-live-in partner dies

BENGALURU: Vanajakshi, 25, who was set ablaze near Hommadevanahalli Main Road on Saturday afternoon by her former live-in partner, succumbed to burns at Victoria Hospital here on Monday.

Police said the accused, Vittal, 52, a cab driver, was in a relationship with Vanajakshi for three years after she separated from her husband.

Vittal’s first wife died due to health issues, while his second wife left him a few years ago. As her relationship with Vittal strained, Vanajakshi left him four months ago and started living with Muniyappa. Enraged by this, Vittal stopped the car in which Vanajakshi was going to hospital with Muniyappa and their relative on Saturday afternoon and set it ablaze after pouring petrol.

Immediately, Muniyappa and Vanajakshi stepped out of the car and started running. Vittal chased Vanajakshi for around 150 metres and set her ablaze after pouring petrol on her. A man, who rushed to her rescue, suffered minor burns. As people gathered, Vittal fled the spot. The crowd managed to douse the blaze with mats and bedsheets. Vanajakshi was rushed to Victoria Hospital. Police, who arrested Vittal on Saturday, produced him before a local court.

A murder case has been registered against Vittal. Vittal had frequently harassed his ex partner under the influence of alcohol and assaulted her.