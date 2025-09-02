Heavy rain hits traffic in 30 places, uproots 5 trees in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Bengaluru reported 30.6 mm of rainfall on Monday evening, resulting in slow-moving traffic due to water logging on roads in 30 places. The heavy rainfall after 6 pm also uprooted five trees.

The traffic police posted on X that due to waterlogging, traffic was moving slow on Binny Mill Main Road, KR Circle Underpass, Bannerghatta Main Road, Darga Road towards Silk Board, Bilekalli towards JD Mara, Panathur, Veerasandra Junction towards Hosur Road, Jayadeva, Vartur Kodi bus stop towards Whitefield and Varthur Kodi to Thubarahalli.

Traffic was hit in areas like Doddanekundi Outer Ring Road, Varthur police station towards Varthur College, Uttarahalli Circle, Majestic bus stand, SJP Road, Rupena Agrahara to Bommanahalli, Ecospace, Bellandur and Bommanahalli to Rupena Agrahara.

Traffic was also hit in Central Business District, especially near the Chickpet Metro Station, Old Tharagupet, Sampangiram Nagar and Jayamahal Road, MMT bus stop, Sagar Junction towards Gurappanapalya, Sarakki Junction, HSBC Junction and Madiwala police station.

The BBMP forest wing reported uprooting of trees in Yelahanka, near Jayadeva Hospital, Jayanagar, Whitefield and Jnanabharathi. Teams were deployed to clear the uprooted trees.