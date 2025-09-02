Singer Vijay Prakash on embracing every genre equally

The soft strains of a song drifted through the evening air last year at the Bengaluru Ganesh Utsava (BGU), as a woman tapped her fingers gently against her saree pallu, lost in the melody, while others around her paused, softened by the familiar tune.

The breezy anthem was carried by singer Vijay Prakash, whose effortless command across genres has long enchanted listeners. This year, audiences are ready to experience that magic once again as he returns to BGU at National College Grounds, Basavanagudi, on September 2, bringing with him the same passion and devotion that has defined his career over the decades.

Reflecting on the diversity of his repertoire, the Singara Siriye singer says, “I feel truly blessed to sing across multiple genres, from film songs to devotional and classical music. For me, everything is music, born from the seven notes, no matter the style. I just want to give my best in every performance. How people remember me is beyond my control but with every piece I create, I aim to give my all, and I will continue to do so.”

While awards and popularity matter, he underscores that true artistic fulfilment lies in getting up each day with the same enthusiasm to create music. “Awards and popularity do matter because they show that people appreciate your work. But beyond that, true success for me is waking up each day with the same passion to create something beautiful in music. The joy of making something new every morning is what I consider true fulfilment.”