Elderly man dies after road rage incident outside Bengaluru hospital; two arrested

BENGALURU: A 61-year-old man died after an alleged road rage incident outside a private hospital on Devegowda Road in the RT Nagar police station limits in the early hours of Wednesday.
The victim, who was reportedly unwell, was on his way to the hospital along with his son and son-in-law when the clash occurred.
The deceased has been identified as Syed Nisar Ahmed (61), a resident of Kauser Nagar. His son sustained a ligament injury in the incident.
The accused, who have been arrested, are Abdul Shariff (30), a resident of Hebbal and a delivery executive, and his friend Tehreen Fathima (26), a resident of JC Nagar.
According to the police, Ahmed’s family had brought him to the hospital around 1.30 am on Wednesday. Just 100 metres away from the hospital, the family’s car was blocked by a two-wheeler belonging to Shariff, as the accused were talking by the roadside. When Ahmed’s son asked them to move the vehicle, a quarrel allegedly broke out between the two parties.
The heated argument escalated, and the duo assaulted Ahmed and his son. Later, Shariff pushed Ahmed on the chest, causing him to collapse on the road. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The police added that doctors said Ahmed may have died due to a possible cardiac arrest, though the exact cause of death will be determined in the post-mortem report.
Based on a complaint, a case was registered under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and both accused were arrested on Wednesday morning.