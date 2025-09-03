Elderly man dies after road rage incident outside Bengaluru hospital; two arrested

BENGALURU: A 61-year-old man died after an alleged road rage incident outside a private hospital on Devegowda Road in the RT Nagar police station limits in the early hours of Wednesday.

The victim, who was reportedly unwell, was on his way to the hospital along with his son and son-in-law when the clash occurred.

The deceased has been identified as Syed Nisar Ahmed (61), a resident of Kauser Nagar. His son sustained a ligament injury in the incident.

The accused, who have been arrested, are Abdul Shariff (30), a resident of Hebbal and a delivery executive, and his friend Tehreen Fathima (26), a resident of JC Nagar.