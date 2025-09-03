Evolving FashiONAM: Here's some fashion inspiration ahead of Onam

Onam is here, but the buzz over Onakkodi (new clothes for the festival) doesn’t seem to end. This year, the harvest festival has found a new life in heritage, experimenting with contemporary elements, while staying rooted to the true essence of the traditional kasavu. From breathable handlooms to experimental drapes, this season is all about meaningful dressing. “People are opting for traditional wears with a modern touch, like pairing kasavu sarees with trendy blouses and adding personalised touches like intricate embroidery,” stylist Gousia Galib Khan explains.
While kasavu saree and Kerala set mundu are still ruling the fashion game, Khan notes how draping has evolved. “Many men have started turning kasavu saree into a dhoti and styling it with a kurta or shervani, which looks refreshing,” she notes. While celebrity stylist Sherin Elisabeth Joshy explains, “The way you style your saree can really create a huge difference,” adding, “Pleated sarees with fabric falling as a drape beyond the hip are getting popular, and pre-draped and stitched sarees are anyway available to save time.”
Joshy emphasises reusing and reimagining traditional attire and does not see trends as fleeting. “Buying new Onam sarees every year just to keep styling them up isn’t sustainable in the long run, nor is it pocket-friendly,” she says, adding, “ You can always share your sarees with your friends or family, as it adds a personal touch. Also, if you want to pair it up with a funky blouse, adding a touch of colour or embroidery, it will give you a different look.”
While social media is flooding with the fashion industry’s latest trend – motifs of trees and flowers – it doesn’t seem to convince stylist Elton D John. “I truly believe that Kaithari is the best and only trend for Onam. Just because there’s a motif on a shirt or saree doesn’t make it an Onam-fit. There has to be a story, a soul,” he says, adding, “This year, I’m wearing my grandmother’s saree. She’s no longer with us, but it means something to me.”
Traditional jewellery like palakkamala and kashimala are timeless pieces that can add elegance to any outfit. Experimenting with these jewellery and accessories can also add a fresh spin to the traditional attire. As Khan explains, “People are layering minimal jewellery such as the traditional kashimala. Layering on a minimal scale is in vogue now.”
Blurring the gender boundaries, men are embracing accessories to add elegance to their final look. “Men’s accessories have picked up now. They have started choosing minimal jewellery. I generally see a neutral approach towards accessories this year,” Khan emphasises.
Living in Bengaluru, stylist Anjali N Mohan has seen firsthand how Malayalees living outside Kerala adapt their festive wardrobes. “I’m stitching a kurta with handloom fabric this year – something that works for the city and for Onam. It’s all about styling based on where you are, while still staying true to Kaithri,” she says. For Bengalureans rushing for the last-minute shopping, Mohan suggests, “If it’s a usual working day, and there is no event, you can wear a very wide off-white corset, maybe a cape or a coat with minimal accessories like a pendant neck chain paired with a small jhumka and bangle in each hand.” She recommends converting them into churidars, frocks or other outfits for a stylish look.