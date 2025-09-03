Evolving FashiONAM: Here's some fashion inspiration ahead of Onam

Joshy emphasises reusing and reimagining traditional attire and does not see trends as fleeting. “Buying new Onam sarees every year just to keep styling them up isn’t sustainable in the long run, nor is it pocket-friendly,” she says, adding, “ You can always share your sarees with your friends or family, as it adds a personal touch. Also, if you want to pair it up with a funky blouse, adding a touch of colour or embroidery, it will give you a different look.”

While social media is flooding with the fashion industry’s latest trend – motifs of trees and flowers – it doesn’t seem to convince stylist Elton D John. “I truly believe that Kaithari is the best and only trend for Onam. Just because there’s a motif on a shirt or saree doesn’t make it an Onam-fit. There has to be a story, a soul,” he says, adding, “This year, I’m wearing my grandmother’s saree. She’s no longer with us, but it means something to me.”