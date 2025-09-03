SATS portal error: No relief yet for PU II students in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Parents of several PU II students and members of the Karnataka Private School College Parent Associations Coordination Committee have raised serious concerns over the alleged irregularities in uploading internal assessment marks on the Student Achievement Tracking System (SATS) portal.

The committee submitted a memorandum to the Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) on Monday. The committee stated that several students, who passed II PU exams in 2024-25, received incorrect scores. Colleges attributed this to some technical glitches and typo errors. Though the parents approached the colleges to rectify the errors, they were asked to wait. In some cases, they were allegedly told to pay money to rectify the errors immediately.

“We were asked to pay Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 to rectify the errors immediately,” said a parent.

HS Byakod, another parent, said though students performed well in their internal assessments, the marks uploaded on the portal were lower than what they had scored. This mismatch affected the final results declared by the department, he added.

Byakod said, “My son scored 20. But the portal showed only 2. This affected his overall score. He could not take up an engineering course because of this discrepancy. A student must score a minimum of 6 marks. His application was rejected because the marks card showed only 2 instead of 20.”

On July 8, the High Court of Karnataka granted relief to a few students, who had approached it. The committee, however, claimed that no action was taken by the colleges and the internal grades remain unchanged. “Hundreds of students have been affected and their careers are at stake,” BN Yogananda, president of the committee, said. Meanwhile, Director of the Department of Pre-University Education Bharath S said that a decision will be taken soon in consultation with the government.