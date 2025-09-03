Six held for kidnapping, extorting businessman in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have arrested six accused, including four rowdy-sheeters, for allegedly abducting and extorting money from a real estate businessman who had lent money to a well-known film director through his friend, an accused in the case.

The arrested are Rajesh Kumar alias Appi (32), a rowdy-sheeter from Mico Layout police station; Srinivas, a rowdy-sheeter from Girinagar police station; Lokesh (34), from Seshadripuram police station; Somaiah (31), a rowdy-sheeter from RT Nagar police station; Naveen (35); and Yukesh (28).

The victim, H V Manoj Kumar (28), had given Rs 1.20 lakh through Rajesh to Kannada film director Nanda Kishore.

When Manoj pressured Rajesh to repay, the latter was irked. On August 26 evening, Rajesh called Manoj near Modi Eye Hospital Circle in Basaveshwaranagar, promising to return the money. Instead, Manoj was abducted and shifted to another SUV.

The accused threatened him with a dagger, and forced him to transfer Rs 2.96 lakh. They later demanded Rs 10 lakh and held him hostage for a day.