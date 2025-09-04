9,567 kg of single-use plastic seized in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Despite the ban on single-use plastic (SUP), Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited officials seized 9,567 kg of plastic in 158 cases and collected a fine of Rs 7,38,700.

“The public and vendors were requested to refrain from using SUP and to cooperate in preventing health and environmental pollution by using cloth bags,” said BSWML chief executive officer Karee Gowda.

In all, 29 kg of SUP was seized in three cases from Block A of KR Market, and a fine of Rs 30,000 was recovered. In addition, 6,310 kg of SUP was seized from 22 cases in Block C of the Market, and a fine of Rs 3,500 was recovered. A godown has also been seized in the KR Market. Similarly, at Avenue Road, 300 kg of single-use plastic was seized, and 17 cases were booked at Avenue Road, and a fine of Rs 40,000/- was recovered.

At Kalasipalya, 150 kg of SUP was seized, and 24 cases and a fine of Rs 45,900 were collected. The officials also raided Yeshwanthpur and seized 110 kg of SUP, booked 27 cases and collected a fine of Rs 61,800.

Similarly, 450 kg of SUP was seized, and 27 cases were booked. Rs 1,00,500 was collected. At Dasarahalli, 218 kg of SUP was seized from a manufacturing unit. 2,000 kg of SUP was seized from Chamarajpet, Akkipet and Balepet, and a total of 37 cases were booked.