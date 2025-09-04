Bengaluru to receive thundershowers, rain till this weekend

BENGALURU: Bengaluru is in for a week of intermittent rain, thundershowers and cloudy skies. The city and surrounding areas are expected to get light to moderate showers every day until Sunday, with gusty winds likely on some days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted on Wednesday.

In the past 24 hours, Bengaluru Urban recorded a maximum temperature of 26.7 degree Celsius and minimum of 20 degree Celsius. Bengaluru Rural saw a maximum of 27.7 degree Celsius and 2.8mm of rain. Both areas reported drizzle and light rain.

As per the IMD, light to moderate rain and thundershowers with gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are likely to occur at a few places, including Ballari, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Chamarajanagar and Shivamogga, among other districts. Coastal Karnataka will also come under heavy rain at one or two places in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts.

The rain is due to a well-marked low-pressure system over northwest Bay of Bengal, off the Odisha coast. This system, along with a cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6km above sea level, is moving inland towards Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh. The associated monsoon trough is passing through central India, keeping rainfall active in Karnataka.

Forecast for Bengaluru

Sept 4: Cloudy skies with light to moderate rain or thundershowers, gusty winds likely

Sept 5–7: Cloudy skies with light to moderate rain; temperatures in 20-29 degrees Celsius range