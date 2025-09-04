Heritage site tag for Railway Cantonment Colony land? Public response sought

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Biodiversity Board (KBB) has proposed that the Railway Cantonment Colony land, which made headlines following severe opposition from residents to the axing of 368 mature trees for a commercial project, be declared a Biodiversity Heritage Site.

Residents of Vasanth Nagar and surrounding areas as well as environmentalists had strongly opposed the proposal of the Railway Land Development Authority constructing three commercial buildings on the land.

They had also alleged that last year, when South Western Railways (SWR) had undertaken the Cantonment station upgradation work and improved the entrance, 2,500 trees were axed. But Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had not documented them in their database back then.

To declare the 8 acres of land as a Biodiversity Heritage Site, the KBB has sought the opinion of people and all stakeholders. The proposal notification was issued on September 1, 2025, under Section 37(1) of the Biodiversity Act, 2002, and Rule 20 of the Karnataka Biodiversity Rules, 2005.

Deputy Conservator of Forests Govardhan Singh said the trees are of varied species, including sandalwood, teak and many native varieties. Some are very old. The age and species is being documented. The proposed land belongs the SWR.

In June 2025, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre had visited the site and said that no tree felling should be done till further orders. The idea to declare the area as a heritage site was also discussed back then.