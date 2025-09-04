Ticket to Lolla: B'luru artiste Rudy Mukta to perform at Lollapalooza India

Music enthusiasts have been abuzz with excitement with the recent Lollapalooza India 2026 lineup announcement confirming that Linkin Park would headline the major music festival, along with popular international acts like Playboi Carti, Yungblud, Kehlani, and Fujii Kaze, among others. The thrill is equally high down south, with Bengaluru Hudugi Rudy Mukta being one of the artists to perform in Mumbai in January. An up-and-coming voice in the city’s music scene, the 22-year-old artiste is known for her ear-tickling blend of R&B, electronic and Carnatic influences.

“I found out about the inclusion about a month ago and was definitely surprised, but also knew I would perform there someday,” says Mukta as she shares her excitement with calm confidence. “I’m excited to see everyone’s live sets, especially Linkin Park,

Playboi Carti and Opium collective. I didn’t expect them, especially Playboi Carti, to come here. It’s been a great year for music in India. Earlier, Asia tours and concerts meant Tokyo or Thailand, so it’s great that people here are also getting to see these amazing international artistes.”

Lollapalooza is the next notch in Mukta’s belt after winning the Toto Award for Music and performing at festivals like NH7 Weekender and Magnetic

Fields Festival. She reveals that fans can look forward to her performance with something new at Lollapalooza, saying, “I will be performing with a band for the first time and it’s going to be a very high-energy set with a lot of new music.”