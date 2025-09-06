Constable’s wife attacks him with machete at Krishnappa Layout in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 28-year-old police constable was allegedly attacked with a machete by his wife at Krishnappa Layout in Kaggalipura on Tuesday.

Constable R Gagan Kumar, attached to Kaggalipura police station, was treated in a private hospital for head injuries. His wife V Priyanka is yet to be arrested.

After the incident, Priyanka left home with their three-year-old son. Gagan called a police sub-inspector for help as Priyanka had locked the front door. Marital discord between the couple is said to be the reason for the incident.

Gagan met Priyanka from Alur in Hassan district on Facebook and married her four years ago.

“Priyanka used to frequently fight with Gagan for financially supporting his parents to construct a house at their native place. She abused her in-laws whenever they visited Gagan.

On Tuesday morning, Priyanka fought with Gagan when he told her to drop their son to school. She later assaulted him with the machete. Gagan, who suffered head injuries, started screaming for help. But Priyanka left home with their son,” a police officer said, quoting Gagan’s statement.

An attempt to murder case has been registered against Priyanka.