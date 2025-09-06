Dad With A Plan B...ook: Author Arjun Sen on navigating life's hurdles

They say, ‘When life gives you lemons, make lemonade’. For author Arjun Sen, this wasn’t just a proverbial phrase but a way of life. Diagnosed with terminal cancer at 32, and with doctors telling him that he had only 100 days to survive, the high-flying corporate executive didn’t just fight for survival; he found a purpose, especially for the most important person in his life: his daughter, Raka Sen.

“Initially, I was freaking out. Later, a question popped up: How do I find a doctor and a hospital that can give me a better chance? When you seek help, all of a sudden, life changes and you realise you are not alone,” he shares, during his conversation with CE in Bengaluru.

This personal journey of his survival led him to write a memoir, Raising a Father in 2009, originally written for his daughter as a Christmas gift. Topics around fatherhood, healing, and resilience re-entered conversations after filmmaker Shoojit Sircar decided to turn the memoir into a film. Released in 2024, I Want To Talk saw actor Abhishek Bachchan portraying Sen’s character. The heart of both the book and the film lies in a simple yet deep question his daughter once raised: “If you die, who will dance at my wedding?” That moment, he says, broke through the noise of his career-driven life to see what really mattered. “It became my goal as a dad to put the best effort to be there for her.”