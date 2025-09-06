Karnataka HC won’t quash proceedings against KAS officer

BENGALURU: The High Court refused to quash criminal proceedings in a graft case against Dr Sudha, former Land Acquisition Officer of BDA, and her husband, Stroiny Joseph Pias.

The couple challenged the order dated August 20, 2020, passed by the trial court for a probe in relation to offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA), Karnataka Stamps and Registration Act and IPC, on a complaint by Lokayukta police, after activist TJ Abraham filed a private complaint.

They contended that ordering investigation is a violation of Sec 17A of PCA. Rejecting the petition for lack of merit, the court said the case is shrouded in corruption. Prima facie, the material available on the strength of the enormous documents collected during investigation would require a trial. It is for the petitioners to come clean in a trial, it added.

The court stated that the chargesheet prepared by Lokayukta police runs into 13 volumes, and a summary of investigation was placed before court.

It was alleged in the complaint filed in 2019, that Praveen Gadiyar and Mallik Mandesh aka Mani informed the complainant that they have adequate material that Sudha, who was in-charge of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout, Sir M Vishweshwaraiah Layout, HRBR Layout and Jnanabharathi Layout, had been allegedly receiving illegal gratification from owners of properties relating to files that come before her for consideration, in exchange for passing awards for the lands acquired. Sudha was collecting Rs 5 lakh per acre to grant awards or pass necessary orders.