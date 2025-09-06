'Schools built under CSR may be named after firms': CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: To strengthen the education infrastructure, the state government is planning to encourage corporates to invest Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds in building schools, which may be named after their companies.

At a Teachers’ Day event at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office on Friday, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said the upcoming cabinet meeting will take an important decision to build schools using CSR funds.

“Companies constructing schools may have them named after their brand. However, the buildings must be of the highest quality, and CBSE-level education should be provided in an urban model. Some schools have already started, and our goal is to build around 2,000 schools.”

Highlighting the need for corporate involvement, he said, “Recently, I read a report that students are leaving government schools for private ones. As per an estimate, around Rs 7,800 crore is available as CSR funds in our state. Some entrepreneurs are yet to commit.” He also cited that CSR funds were utilised to build Karnataka Public Schools in his constituency (Kanakapura).

Speaking at the state-level Teachers’ Day celebration at Vidhana Soudha, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasised that education remains a top priority, with an annual allocation of Rs 65,000 crore. He honoured award-winning teachers and reflected on his own mentors, saying,