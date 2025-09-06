Steep hike: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya wants Metro fare cut

BENGALURU: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Friday alleged that Bengaluru Metro fares have gone up by 136 per cent, making it the most expensive Metro service in the country. He urged the state government and Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to reduce fares as the Metro now records an average daily ridership of 10 lakh.

In a social media post on Friday, Surya lashed out at the state government and BMRCL over the steep hike. Comparing it with Delhi Metro, where fares have increased by a maximum of Rs 4, he said ticket rates in Bengaluru must be reduced in public interest.

He pointed out that around 10 lakh people use the Metro daily, including workers, students and IT/BT employees, but the cost of travel in Bengaluru is the highest in India. “If fares rise by just Rs 1-4, people understand the government’s need for revenue and don’t object. But the hike is Rs 25, who will tolerate this?” he asked.

Surya added that a commuter travelling more than 25km one way now spends nearly Rs 90 per journey, excluding additional costs for first- and last-mile connectivity. This situation discourages the use of public transport and instead incentivises private vehicles, he said, urging the State government and BMRCL to reduce fares in public interest. He also questioned the basis for such a steep hike.

The MP said he has filed a petition in the Karnataka High Court, challenging the fare increase. “The government submitted an affidavit stating that the Fare Fixation Committee (FFC) report would be disclosed. But BMRCL has failed to release it even four days later. The final hearing is scheduled for September 22, and I once again demand that the report be made public immediately. Public interest must come first,” he stressed.