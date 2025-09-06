Three held for robbing jewellery store with toy gun in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Three of the four men, who had robbed the Sri Rama Jewellers near Machohalli Gate on July 24 after threatening the staff with a toy gun, have been arrested.

The entire incident was caught on the store’s CCTV cameras, showing the accused robbing and escaping in 18 seconds.

The accused have been identified as Mohammed Rafik, Noushad and Mohammed Ibtekar. The Madanayakanahalli police are looking for the other accused, identified as Ramshad. Rafik was arrested by the Siddapura police for robbing a 62-year-old woman of her gold chain in Jayanagar 2nd block in January. When police checked the CCTV footage after the Sri Ram Jewellery incident, they found the involvement of Rafik. The accused are from Bihar, Udupi, Kodagu and Odisha.

The accused entered the shop around 9 pm during the closing hours of the store when the owner was keeping the ornaments in a safe. The police have recovered gold ornaments worth Rs 30 lakh, two cars and Rs 10 lakh in cash. The accused are said to be habitual offenders having committed nearly 50 robberies.

“The accused had escaped with 150 gram of gold ornaments from the jewellery shop. Kannaiah Lal, the owner, had filed a complaint. Of the four accused, three had covered their faces with masks and entered the shop. The accused had come on a two-wheeler and had used a fake number plate,” said an officer.