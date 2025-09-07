Heavy rain floods roads, disrupts traffic across Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The city received heavy rainfall on Saturday, slowing down traffic in several busy junctions.

As per the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Center (KSNMDC), 50.5 mm rainfall was recorded at Rajarajeshwarinagar. In other places rainfall was recorded as follows: Vidyapeeta (47.5 mm), Hemmigepura (46.0 mm), Bommanahalli (46 mm), Nayandahalli (42 mm), BTM (33 mm) V Nagenahalli (31 mm), Peenya Industrial Area (30 mm), Bilekahalli (30 mm) and H Gollahalli (29.50 mm) and Koramangala (27.50 mm), according to Varunamitra, a website developed by KSNMDC that measures rainfall.

Due to heavy rains, many roads and underpass were flooded, causing traffic to move very slow. Instances of waterlogging and disruptions of traffic were reported near Kuvempu Circle towards Bhadrappa layout, near CQAL Cross towards Mehkri Circle, near Garebavipalya Junction towards the city, at Nagawara Junction towards Veerannapalya service road, at Queens Road towards Anil Kumble Junction and Hunasemara Junction towards Binny Mill railway underpass, at Khoday Junction underpass towards Majestic, Devinagar toward Kuvempu Circle, Old Udaya TV Junction towards Jayamahal Road, Ullala Junction and in front of Jayamahal Palace, near Chokkasandra towards Dasarahalli, HSBC Junction towards Bilekahalli, Sarakki Signal towards Sindhoora, 35th JP Nagar towards Sarakki Signal, Sagar Junction towards Dairy Circle, Ibbluru downramp towards Agara, Aasra Hospital Bannerghatta Road towards Sagara Junction, Madivala Police Station towards Silk board, Hebbal Main Road and service road towards Airport, according to Bengaluru Traffic Police.

GBA control room officials said several incidents of tree fall were reported, but there were no casualty or damage of vehicles.