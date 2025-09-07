Majestic may get mobile toilets to stop public urination in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Hitting the city roads at 6 am on Saturday, Bengaluru Central Municipal Corporation Commissioner Rajendra Cholan took stock of sanitation measures in and around the bustling commercial and transportation hub of Majestic.
While visiting the Auto Tipper Mustering Centre in front of the Slum Development Board, the commissioner was irked by the foul odour emanating from the Majestic bus stop and surrounding areas. He instructed his officials to arrange mobile toilets nearby to prevent public urination.
He also stated that municipal auto drivers and staff should wear proper clothing, shoes and safety equipment. As garbage blackspots and waste dumping remains a pressing issue in the city, he said a reporting system should be implemented for the removal of construction debris and blackspots and asked officials concerned to supervise and take strict action to stop this.
“Effective cleaning should be done in areas around Majestic on a daily basis. Intensive cleaning should be done at important junctions like Okalipuram. Construction debris on Dhanvantari Road (opposite the railway area) should be removed and damaged curbstones and slabs on footpaths should be replaced,” he told officials.
Cholan also asked officials to maintain cleanliness near hotels and commercial shops. “Instructions should be issued to place dustbins in front of all shops. Those who do not comply should be fined. Citizens and shop owners must cooperate,” he stressed.
The commissioner also emphasised improving junctions across the city. The horticulture department of the civic body should plant saplings at small junctions, maintain them and install tree guards. To tackle flooding of roads, he asked officials to keep the gratings clean. He also instructed them to clear silt from the side drains.
Cholan directed civic officials to issue notices to agencies like Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) in case the agencies place waste or materials like pipes on footpaths causing obstruction to the movement of pedestrians.
Cholan also visited areas near Binny Mill Tank Bund Road to check the intensive cleaning work and directed the officials to clear encroachment on the footpath in front of the police station.
Chief Engineer Vijay Kumar Haridas, the executive engineer and other officials were present.