Whitefield Main Road barricades spark concern

BENGALURU: The installation of steel barricades along the median of Whitefield Main Road, between the 4-km-long Hope Farm Junction and Varthur Kodi stretch, has irked residents. They say the move has made crossing the road difficult and the stretch is unfit for pedestrians.

Pedestrians and members of Whitefield Rising, a local civic group, say the barricades ignore pedestrian’s needs and promote private vehicle use. The stretch has not many dedicated signals for safe crossing alternatives, and with U-turns being closed, residents say the inconvenience has worsened.

“Whitefield Main Road has been a mess for a long time, with constant digging and incomplete pavements. Now, with permanent barricades on the median, people cannot cross easily,” said Shailaja, who has been living in the locality for over 15 years.

“Several U-turns, like the one near Prestige White Meadows, have been closed, pushing traffic into already congested junctions. With pavements unwalkable and crossings blocked, schoolchildren, senior citizens, and daily walkers are left stranded.”