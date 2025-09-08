Actor Roshan Mathew gets candid about his play Bye Bye Bypass

For many, home is a place. For others, it is about people, memories, or simply a feeling of being. For actor-theatre practitioner Roshan Mathew, known for his versatile performances in Darlings, Moothon and Kankhajura, it can be all these and more. His new play Bye Bye Bypass, a collaboration with a group of artistes from the Malayalam film industry, sets out to explore this idea with vulnerability and passion.

“The idea of home changes over the course of life. When the permanence of a place you have called home is under threat, it brings up very different conversations. What does home mean to somebody? Is it a structure that you know that houses your family? Is it the people, memories, or something that’s not exactly as tangible as physically constructed space?” wonders Mathew, highlighting the basic notion the play attempts to put forward.

The play, which has run many shows across Kerala, will be staged in Malayalam with English subtitles (showcased on projectors) and follows four children (portrayed by actors Darshana Rajendran, Aswathy Manoharan, Sanjay Menon and Syamaprakash MS) who grow up in a house that is suddenly marked for demolition. Following this, what unfolds is an absurd yet moving story about permanence, loss and the fragile worlds we construct through children’s perspective.

Set in the backdrop of the ’90s era, the play is inspired by Mathew’s childhood. “The idea of losing a home is absurd for a child to deal with, especially when they suddenly discover it is going to be torn down for the construction of a new bypass road project. I also went through a similar experience as a child, and I carried it with me as I realised it’s an absurd thing to wrap my head around.”

With a wide range of actors, Mathew was keen on one thing while casting. “I wanted people who were connected with their inner child – who were willing to be vulnerable, carefree, light enough to be children – as the story travels through the perspective of these four kids played by adults,” he says.