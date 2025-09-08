Consumers prefer retail shopping over online shopping during festive season in Bengaluru: Survey

BENGALURU: Over 49 percent of the people from Bengaluru said they prefer retail shopping over online shopping this festive season.

Around 39 per cent of the people said they prefer online shopping.

Over 26,000 people from Bengaluru spoke to LocalCircles, a social-media platform that works for citizen transparency and effective governance, about their shopping plans for the festive season this year. This was part of a national survey concerning mostly urban households.

The 'festive' timespan used for the study was September to November.

Of the participants, 61% respondents were men, while 39% respondents were women.

According to the survey, the most common expenditure bracket reserved for festival shopping was INR 5,000 – 20,000; the most preferred destination of shopping was physical outlets (over online stores), and the most popular category of commodities was consumer electronics (including smartphones).

Digital payment (including card payment) emerged as the most common mode of payment, with 93% of households preferring it over cash. The respondents cited convenience to be the determining factor for the choice.