Officials inspect drain works in Yelahanka

BENGALURU: Bengaluru North City Corporation Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar on Sunday directed officials to implement both immediate and long-term measures to address waterlogging in the Yelahanka region.

During an inspection of vulnerable zones, Sunil Kumar reviewed drainage works at the Kogilu Cross Junction on the National Highway and instructed officials to implement temporary fixes, followed by permanent solutions. At Kogilu Circle, after examining ongoing works, he stressed on identifying potential stagnation points to ensure smooth water flow.

He also inspected the proposed Food Street project on Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan Road and urged that it be expedited. At Ramanashree California Garden and Puttenahalli Lake, he directed the creation of proper drainage connectivity to mitigate flooding.