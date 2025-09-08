Officials inspect drain works in Yelahanka

BENGALURU: Bengaluru North City Corporation Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar on Sunday directed officials to implement both immediate and long-term measures to address waterlogging in the Yelahanka region.
During an inspection of vulnerable zones, Sunil Kumar reviewed drainage works at the Kogilu Cross Junction on the National Highway and instructed officials to implement temporary fixes, followed by permanent solutions. At Kogilu Circle, after examining ongoing works, he stressed on identifying potential stagnation points to ensure smooth water flow.
He also inspected the proposed Food Street project on Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan Road and urged that it be expedited. At Ramanashree California Garden and Puttenahalli Lake, he directed the creation of proper drainage connectivity to mitigate flooding.
Meanwhile, Additional Commissioner Latha R conducted inspections in Dasarahalli, visiting auto-tipper and pourakarmika muster points in Bagalagunte. At MEI Colony Ground, she instructed officials to conduct cleanliness drives and reopen a closed public toilet. Further, she ordered the removal of debris along MS Ramaiah Layout Main Road and the beautification of black spots.
Bengaluru East City Corporation Additional Commissioner Lokhande Snehal Sudhakar also inspected flood-prone areas in KR Puram, seeking speedy completion of stormwater drain works and desilting of Benniganahalli Lake. He instructed elevation of a drain wall at Pai Layout, widening of a railway vent, and cleaning of culverts. At Tin Factory, he asked Metro authorities to repair damaged roads and build a public toilet.