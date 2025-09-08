Rowdy-sheeter dies by suicide in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 30-year-old rowdy-sheeter allegedly died by suicide out of fear after his friend filed a police complaint against him. He had reportedly stabbed his friend during a drunken brawl at their house on Friday night. When Byatarayanapura police visited his home on Saturday morning, they found him hanging.

The deceased, Divya Tej (30), was a resident of Kasturba Nagar on Mysuru Road. He had five criminal cases against him, including one for attempted murder, and was listed on a rowdy sheet at the Byatarayanapura police station. He was accused of stabbing his friend Rishi (25).

According to police, Tej and Rishi were consuming alcohol at Tej’s house on Friday night when a trivial argument broke out. Tej allegedly attacked Rishi with a beer bottle and stabbed him in the abdomen with a knife. Rishi later rushed to the hospital and filed a complaint with the Byatarayanapura police.

On Saturday morning, when police visited Tej’s residence for inquiry, they found him hanging in his room. His parents were reportedly unaware of the incident.

Police suspect Tej may have taken the extreme step out of fear of being taken into custody, though the exact reason is yet to be ascertained. A case of unnatural death has been registered.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call the Sneha Foundation at 04424640050, Tele Manas at 14416 (available 24/7), or the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline at 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.