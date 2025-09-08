Selfie craze turns fatal as two drown in Bengaluru's Hoskere lake

BENGALURU: The craze for selfies claimed the lives of two BBA students who drowned in Hoskere Lake at Averahalli, under the jurisdiction of the Ramanagara Rural Police Station in Bengaluru South district, on Sunday evening. The deceased have been identified as Siddharth (20) and Nishanth (21), both students of a private college.
According to the police, six friends had gone to a resort in Ramanagara and later visited the lake in Averahalli. At around 4.30 pm, while taking selfies, the duo slipped and drowned. Their friends alerted locals for help, but they could not be saved. Fire and emergency personnel rushed to the spot, recovered the bodies, and sent them for postmortem. Rescue teams first located Nishanth’s body, and Siddharth’s body was found two hours later. The police have registered an unnatural death report (UDR) case.
Youth swept away in river
In a heart-wrenching incident, a 20-year-old youth lost his life while immersing a Ganesha idol in the Malaprabha River near Yadoga village on Saturday evening, coinciding with the culmination of Anant Chaturdashi celebrations.
The deceased has been identified as Sanjay (Shubham) Kuptekar, a resident of Yadoga. According to eyewitnesses, Sanjay was part of a local group carrying the Ganesha idol for immersion rituals. After reaching the riverbank, he entered the waters with the idol. However, while moving towards the middle of the river, he was caught in a strong current. Within moments, he was swept away despite desperate attempts by his companions to rescue him.
3 drown off Kundapur beach
Three students from Bengaluru drowned, and another person was rescued in an accident reported at Gopady Beach in Kundapur on Sunday. The deceased are Gautam and Lokesh, both engineering students and Ashish, a PU student. About 10 friends went to the beach, and four of them were reportedly caught in the strong current. However, one person, identified as Nirup, was rescued and is being treated at a private hospital in Manipal.