Smart parking facility to come up at Bengaluru's KR Market

BENGALURU: A multi-level smart parking facility for cars and two-wheelers will be built at KR Market. The facility will have a capacity for 200 cars and 400 bikes. The system will follow the model at Freedom Park in Gandhi Nagar.

As per Kalyan S, manager, Prince Royal Parking Business Private Limited, the firm will replicate the Gandhi Nagar smart parking at KR Market. Work to set up infrastructure will begin from Monday.

“The company entered an agreement with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (Project Division), which is now Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA). The agreement was signed on September 1, and is valid for 10 years. The agency paid Rs 4.37 crore for development, operation and maintenance, and will put up the facility within six months,” he said. Parking rates were fixed by the municipality and the agency will have to adhere to it.