Smart parking facility to come up at Bengaluru's KR Market

BENGALURU: A multi-level smart parking facility for cars and two-wheelers will be built at KR Market. The facility will have a capacity for 200 cars and 400 bikes. The system will follow the model at Freedom Park in Gandhi Nagar.
As per Kalyan S, manager, Prince Royal Parking Business Private Limited, the firm will replicate the Gandhi Nagar smart parking at KR Market. Work to set up infrastructure will begin from Monday.
“The company entered an agreement with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (Project Division), which is now Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA). The agreement was signed on September 1, and is valid for 10 years. The agency paid Rs 4.37 crore for development, operation and maintenance, and will put up the facility within six months,” he said. Parking rates were fixed by the municipality and the agency will have to adhere to it.
Economical rates
The rates are economical at Rs 15 per hour fixed for four-wheelers, and Rs 10 for two-wheelers, the agency claimed.
Electronic vehicle chargers, rain water harvesting systems, and sensor-based basement parking system will come up at a cost of around Rs 8 crore. The firm also wants to tap rainwater harvesting potential and will install 10 percolation pits with a water holding capacity of 10,000 litres each. Also, 10hp sensor motors will be installed to drain out water. “If one foot of rain enters the basement, motors start functioning to drain water out of the basement area,” said an official with the company.
Asked about the risks involved in terms of profit, the company has claimed that the smart parking model at Freedom Park is running on loss as not many vehicles come in, and vehicle owners tend to park vehicles on roads illegally. Kalyan said the goal of the firm was to bring in a parking system, and at the same time, make some profit.
M Maheshwar Rao, Chief Commissioner of Greater Bengaluru Authority, said results of the smart parking system at KR Market will be seen, analysed, and if the results are good, it will be replicated in other places.