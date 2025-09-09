50% of all GBA corporator seats likely to be reserved for women

BENGALURU: Women are sensing their opportunity to de-hyphenate from men in politics with Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) set to reserve 50% of the likely 500 corporator seats.

Women activists have welcomed the move and said the decision was not a favour for women, it is their constitutionally guaranteed right.

They, however, say that political parties must stick to merit while giving tickets instead of running a de facto administration.

KS Vimala from Janavadi Mahila Sanghatane said that it is time women used the opportunity to grow politically. At the same time, prominent leaders of political parties should stop interfering or influencing the party to give tickets only to their preferred women candidates, and candidates should be picked based on ‘merit’ rather than their family or financial background.

“The political parties should, in principle, make it clear that candidates who have skills and who match all the prerequisites and who have merit only are groomed by sending them to the council,” said Vimala and added, the candidates must understand that, due to several years of struggle, this opportunity have come and they should carve a niche for themselves to suit to the present day situation.

She said that each party has a responsibility to prepare its women leaders well in advance to fight, get elected, and serve the public.