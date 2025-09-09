Bengaluru metro passengers demand more short loop trains on different routes

BENGALURU: The short loop metro train services between Byapanahalli to Majestic metro station during peak hours serve little purpose, passengers pointed out. They said that it has more cons than pros and demanded the short loop services be operated on other stretches to meet the demand.
The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) had started the short loop metro train services in February 2024 and took a relook at the services in June 2024. While BMRCL officials say that the number of passengers increased, they also admit that it has not been reexamined again after that.
"The short loop service is good to carry the extra rush of passengers from Byapanahalli, but deboarding everyone at Majestic and again continuing back on the same route is not a feasible idea. This is because the next train that reaches Majestic metro station is already full and all the deboarded passengers cannot be accommodated in one train," said Sumalatha L, a commuter.
"There are many a times, when I am running late and yet I am unable to board the train from Majestic on the purple line as the next train is full. The security staffers do not allow. The BMRCL should also run short loop trains from Majestic to Challaghatta. The same service should be extended on the green line and the new upcoming lines," said Somesh P, a corporate employee.
"I do not understand how can the BMRCL think that peak hour rush is just on one route. They need to do a proper study of all the lines and travel during peak hours in all directions to understand the plight of passengers. Revenues and hiking ticket rates is not the only task," asserted Shobhana R, a software professional.
Reacting to this, the BMRCL communications team said that the short loop services are presently operating only on one route in the purple line - Byapanahalli to Majestic Metro Station and back. The decision to add more trains depends upon the operations and finance teams, and presently, they see no rise in passenger volume to do so, said the spokesperson.