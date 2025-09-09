Bengaluru metro passengers demand more short loop trains on different routes

BENGALURU: The short loop metro train services between Byapanahalli to Majestic metro station during peak hours serve little purpose, passengers pointed out. They said that it has more cons than pros and demanded the short loop services be operated on other stretches to meet the demand.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) had started the short loop metro train services in February 2024 and took a relook at the services in June 2024. While BMRCL officials say that the number of passengers increased, they also admit that it has not been reexamined again after that.

"The short loop service is good to carry the extra rush of passengers from Byapanahalli, but deboarding everyone at Majestic and again continuing back on the same route is not a feasible idea. This is because the next train that reaches Majestic metro station is already full and all the deboarded passengers cannot be accommodated in one train," said Sumalatha L, a commuter.