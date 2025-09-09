Case registered against two minors for assaulting classmate in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A case has been registered against two first PU students for attacking their classmate in the college washroom over a trivial matter. The victim and the accused are minors. Both students have been suspended by the college principal. The incident happened between 9.45 am and 10.15 am at the college in Hongasandra on Thursday.

An argument broke out between the accused and the victim after a discussion on a sports event held at another college in Bannerghatta on Wednesday. The victim threatened the accused that he would complain to the principal and went to the washroom. The accused followed the victim and allegedly attacked him in the washroom. The accused left the washroom when other students rushed to the rescue of the victim.

C Balaraj, the victim’s father, filed a complaint at Bommanahalli police station on Saturday. One of the accused is a resident of Begur Road, while the other is from MICO Layout.