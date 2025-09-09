Ciao in Style: On late fashion mogul Giorgio Armani's enduring legacy

Whether you’re an avid fashion enthusiast with an eye for the latest collections or not into fashion at all, it’s impossible not to have seen or heard of Giorgio Armani’s work. From the iconic oversized suit Julia Roberts rocked in the ’90s, Richard Gere’s casual and charismatic look in American Gigolo, or the tailored suits worn by gangsters in Goodfellas, Armani’s hand is all over popular

culture. With his recent passing, at the age of 91, here’s a look at the legacy Armani leaves behind.

Reimagining classics

Since storming onto the Italian fashion scene in 1975 with his label, Armani has come to be known for his minimalist designs that play with structure. As fashion designer Mayank Modi explains, “A jacket was considered to be for formal suits and occasions, but he completely transformed it for both men and women, making it look like it can also be worn in a more casual way. Suits with slim Italian cuts and a sharp, tapered look were popularised by him,” he adds, “Armani’s major contribution was that he provided the perfect fit. He played with textiles and texture, rather than embellishments and even a simple Jacquard outfit would look well structured and stylish.”