Fourth train on BMCRL Yellow Line this week, may cut wait time by 10 mins

BENGALURU: Responding to repeated passenger requests, the much-awaited fourth train will join Namma Metro’s Yellow Line fleet this week, officials from the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) confirmed. The line currently operates three trains. The introduction of the additional train is expected to reduce peak-hour wait time from the current 25 minutes to around 15 minutes.

“The fourth train will be introduced for passenger services this week, following the necessary testing required for its commissioning,” BMRCL Chief Public Relations Officer Yashwant Chavan said.

“Further addition of trains to the line’s fleet will be done as and when we get the trainsets delivered and after necessary testing is carried out,” he added.

Another BMRCL official reiterated that the new train could potentially reduce peak-hour wait times from the current 25 minutes to around 15 minutes, though the exact impact will be assessed after commissioning.

Meanwhile, commuters welcomed the development. Speaking to TNIE, Akshata Muralidhar, a regular commuter, said, “I think this is great news that the wait time will reduce. The duration is long, waiting for 25 minutes for trains is difficult, especially when people have to get to work or have strict commitments. The line has been helpful for me, saved time, avoided a lot of traffic, and was cost-efficient.”

Another commuter, Pradeep, an IT professional, said, “This addition will have a significant impact as it is bringing down the wait time to 15 minutes and that means crowding will reduce, if not completely, at the least to an extent where we don’t have to choke each other while boarding and de-boarding.”