Jakkur ROB to be completed in three months, says Bengaluru corp official

BENGALURU: Bengaluru North City Corporation Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar, who undertook a field inspection of various spots under his jurisdiction on Monday, directed officials and contractors to complete constructing the Jakkur railway overbridge (ROB) within three months.

Reviewing the progress of the Jakkur ROB project, Kumar said, “The land acquisition issues have now been resolved, and instructions were given to complete the ramp works on both sides of the overbridge within three months.”

The commissioner also inspected the Jakkur Railway Parallel Road, which connects to Ballari Road, and discussed related issues regarding the construction of a new road. Officials have been instructed to commence work immediately.

Work on asphalting the road and building a storm water drain along the MCECHS Phase-2, and the Mestripalya-Rachenahalli Link Roads, which run parallel to the railway line, is currently under way. He also directed that these works be completed at the earliest.