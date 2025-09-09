Karnataka Media Academy, Infosys join hands to impart training to journos

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Media Academy on Monday signed an MoU with Infosys under the latter’s CSR programme: ‘Springboard’. The programme seeks to provide training to journalists in the state. The pact was signed in the presence of CM Siddaramaiah.

As part of Springboard, a three-day training programme will be organised, covering essential skills for digital media, personality development, and AI. According to a release, “The goal is to train 150 journalists through three programmes this year. Among these, one dedicated batch will specifically train women journalists.

Priority will be given to district-level journalists.” This is the first instance of the Karnataka Media Academy using a CSR programme to empower journalists with soft skills; the body will be responsible for shortlisting journalists and coordinating between them for the programme.

The skills to be taught include digital education, skill development, and capacity building. Karnataka Media Academy Chairperson Ayesha Khanum said, “We are optimistic that this innovative platform will play a major role in upskilling media professionals, equipping them with the technical expertise and storytelling finesse required in today’s fast-evolving media landscape.”