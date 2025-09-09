Mobility experts demand coordination between BMRCL, SWR for quick execution of metro works

BENGALURU: Mobility experts demand better coordination between the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and South Western Railways (SWR) for the quick execution of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) Namma Metro Phase-2A Blue Line works.

BMRCL sources said they have asked the SWR to close the track or divert trains for four hours for four nights on the Salem line, to undertake the composite girder works over the existing railway tracks. There is also a need to reduce the speed of trains for 30 days on the Salem track to complete the Metro Rail works. But there has been a delay in getting complete permission and clearances from SWR.

The ORR Phase-2A Blue Line connects Silk Board to KR Puram and is a part of the 17.5Km Blue Line connecting Central Silk Board to Byapanahalli. Delay in completing the 65 metres depot stretch work will have a cascading effect on the entire line, say mobility experts.

"Even though it is the last point of the Blue Line, quick execution of work is important as the trains from KR Puram need to go to the Byapanahalli depot. ORR Blue line work connecting Byappanahalli depot is at a standstill from last month and half at Beniganahalli. Spans have bene erected on either side of railway tracks. Even though railway crossing girders are ready, they have not bene erected," said Clement Jayakumar, Member Secretary, Mahadevapura Task Force and mobility expert.