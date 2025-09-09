Mobility experts demand coordination between BMRCL, SWR for quick execution of metro works

BENGALURU: Mobility experts demand better coordination between the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and South Western Railways (SWR) for the quick execution of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) Namma Metro Phase-2A Blue Line works.
BMRCL sources said they have asked the SWR to close the track or divert trains for four hours for four nights on the Salem line, to undertake the composite girder works over the existing railway tracks. There is also a need to reduce the speed of trains for 30 days on the Salem track to complete the Metro Rail works. But there has been a delay in getting complete permission and clearances from SWR.
The ORR Phase-2A Blue Line connects Silk Board to KR Puram and is a part of the 17.5Km Blue Line connecting Central Silk Board to Byapanahalli. Delay in completing the 65 metres depot stretch work will have a cascading effect on the entire line, say mobility experts.
"Even though it is the last point of the Blue Line, quick execution of work is important as the trains from KR Puram need to go to the Byapanahalli depot. ORR Blue line work connecting Byappanahalli depot is at a standstill from last month and half at Beniganahalli. Spans have bene erected on either side of railway tracks. Even though railway crossing girders are ready, they have not bene erected," said Clement Jayakumar, Member Secretary, Mahadevapura Task Force and mobility expert.
He added that the steel girder works crossing the Salem Railway line have stopped. This will delay the completion of the Blue Line. As per the initial plan, the Blue Line was to be ready by June 2025, but it has now been extended to September 2026. Work on the rest of the tracks can be paced up, but coordination and execution, especially when other trains are involved cannot be, and hence this should be given priority, Jayakumar added
Reacting to this, SWR Divisional Railway Manager, Ashutosh Singh said that permissions are being given based on proposals submitted by BMRCL in a phased manner.
BMRCL Director-Finance, S Sivamatan, said temporary permissions have been given and work is going on. Permissions is obtained based on the drawings submitted.
A senior consultant from IISc, working closely with the state government, seeking anonymity, said, "The BMRCL and the Urban Development Department do not seem to have learnt from their past experience in executing works on time. The snail-paced metro construction connecting to Kempegowda International Airport is an example. The government does not seem interested, and the suburban rail project is also not moving ahead."