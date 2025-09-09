New complex nears completion on Sampige road in Bengaluru, but congestion may remain

BENGALURU: After an anxious wait of over a decade, vendors in Malleswaram are finally expected to return to their allotted shops at the newly constructed complex on Sampige Road, between 11th and 13th Cross. But will this solve long-standing problem of congestion and encroachment? It seems, no.

“We expect the pending work to be completed by September 30,” said Vijayakumar, chief contractor for the BDA project. Vendors said similar promises had been made since 2022. Though preliminary drawings were released on May 5, 2016, the project continued to drag on. The contractor said revisions in National Building Code guidelines, changes in Bescom policy, resistance from vendors to vacate, BBMP’s delay in handing over a clear site and slow progress during the lockdown contributed to the delay.

The original shops were demolished on January 28, 2015. “In the new complex, 183 vendors will be shifted to the ground floor. Most of them are currently running temporary stalls on the North and East sides of the complex,” said a senior BDA official.