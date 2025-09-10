Bengaluru should now follow UP model, says Janaagraha

BENGALURU: Though Namma Bengaluru was the first city in the country to implement the Tender Sure model for improving roads and footpaths in 2016, only 120km has been covered so far.

Uttar Pradesh, which adopted the Bengaluru model, is doing better. UP has decentralised implementation of project works and the state government should learn from it, Srikanth Viswanathan, executive director, Jana Urban Space Foundation (JUSF) and CEO of Janaagraha, told reporters here on Tuesday.

He said UP has authorised its 17 municipal corporations to implement the project. They choose roads and the method of implementation of the project to ensure the safety of pedestrians and motorists. Further, funds are disbursed by the corporations.

In Bengaluru, it is being executed by Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Limited (B-SMILE, a special purpose vehicle launched by the state government for implementation of mega infrastructure projects), he said.

In UP, councillors select the roads to be developed under Tender Sure despite the presence of a special purpose vehicle and the CM’s Green Road Infrastructure Development Scheme, Viswanathan said.

JUSF has written to the chief minister and the deputy chief minister to launch a ‘Walkable Bengaluru Mission’ to transform the city’s roads and expand the focus from fixing potholes to proactively building better roads, offering improved walkability, safety, women’s mobility and reduced flooding.

It said that a survey showed that most Bengaluru roads have been poorly designed. Most footpaths have been damaged or encroached, utility works lack coordination and potholes and flooding continue to persist.

Nithya Ramesh, director, planning and design, JUSF, said Tender Sure roads cover less than 2% of Bengaluru’s 13,000-km road network. It’s time to fix these issues on a mission mode with the formation of Greater Bengaluru Authority and creation of five municipal corporations. With an outlay of Rs 25,000 crore, Bengaluru can build 1,500 km of Tender Sure roads annually.