Life convict escapes from Kidwai Memorial Institute during treatment

BENGALURU: A 34-year-old life convict escaped from custody on Monday while undergoing treatment at the Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology.

The convict, Chaitanya Kalyani, who is suffering from mouth cancer, had been admitted as an inpatient since August 21.

According to police, negligence by the prison staff who escorted him to the hospital facilitated his escape, which was captured on CCTV cameras. The incident occurred between 1.00 pm and 1.15 pm on Monday.

Kalyani, a native of Utnal in Basavana Bagewadi, Vijayapura, is serving a sentence in a murder case. He had been shifted from Vijayapura Central Prison to Bengaluru Central Prison, Parappana Agrahara, on August 3 for treatment, and was later referred to Kidwai Hospital.

Bengaluru Central Prison warden YR Raghu, who escorted him, has filed a complaint at Siddapura police station.

“The convict cannot speak due to mouth cancer. While escaping, three nurses tried to stop him and raised an alarm. However, in the CCTV footage, the warden is not seen. Action will be initiated against him for negligence,” a senior prison officer said.

A case under Section 262 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (resisting or obstructing lawful apprehension) has been registered, and a search is underway.