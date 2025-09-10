No supply of Cauvery water across Bengaluru from September 15-17

BENGALURU: There will no supply of Cauvery water across the city for 60 hours, from September 15 to 17, due to scheduled emergency maintenance works. The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) stated that pumping stations under Cauvery Stage V will be temporarily shut down to carry out the works. Similarly, maintenance work will be taken up at Phase-1 and Phase-2 pumping stations of Cauvery Stage I, II, III and IV from 6 am on September 16 till 6 am on September 17.

The maintenance works are being undertaken to ensure smooth functioning and sustained operations of pumping stations and major pipelines of the Cauvery Water Supply Project, said V Ram Prasath Manohar, BWSSB Chairman.

Due to the shutdown, water supply across areas dependent on the Cauvery project will be affected. Citizens have been requested to store water.