North chief to engineers: Public infrastructure & road safety is top priority

BENGALURU: Bengaluru North City Corporation Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar on Tuesday directed engineers to take steps regarding improvement of public infrastructure, road safety and basic amenities.

After inspecting Kodigehalli Gate Signal Junction, he instructed officials to start junction widening work to control traffic congestion. He also inspected the road widening work in progress near Ganesh Temple Junction, and ordered its expeditious completion. Kumar told engineers that improvement of public infrastructure, road safety and basic amenities must be top priority. He instructed officials to improve the waste disposal system and take action to clear black spots.

The commissioner directed officials to complete Geddalahalli vent work at the earliest. He advised the annual maintenance team to continue dredging work, and the high density corridor team to immediately take up pothole closing and asphalting work near Nagawara flyover junction. He also instructed BWSSB officials to complete pipeline and repair work quickly, after obtaining permission from the Traffic department.

Contractors for road, SWD maintenance Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao instructed officials to immediately appoint contractors for the maintenance of roads and major stormwater drains across the five city corporations, under Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) limits.

Addressing a virtual meeting regarding the steps to be taken within the five city corporations, he said that centralized AMC (Annual Maintenance Contract) teams currently operating on arterial and sub-arterial roads be dissolved. Instead, new contractors should be appointed separately for each of the five city corporations through appropriate procedures.