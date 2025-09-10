On Wednesdays, we wear Wednesday: How to incorporate goth fashion into your wardrobe

With her distinctive black, goth-inspired looks that complement her broody character, Wednesday Addams from the classic The Addams Family

films made an explosive comeback into mainstream popular culture with the first season of Wednesday quickly becoming one of Netflix’s most-watched shows. With the teen returning to Nevermore Academy and our screens for the second season recently, here’s how you can recreate Wednesday-inspired looks incorporating elements of gothic fashion.

Getting Started

Having emerged as a music-based subculture in the UK in the 1970s and 1980s, goths try to find beauty in what most people consider dark, like Victorian era aesthetics, black and white colour palettes and gothic literature. People active in the city’s goth scene, like Sasha, consider Wednesday heavily inspired by goth fashion. “You can say it is a highly stylised form of gothic fashion, I’d call ‘goth-chic’. The look is Victorian-inspired, the fashion, makeup and accessories are black and white. Wednesday’s essence is reflected through her wardrobe, incorporating dark aesthetics,” she says.

Nikita Nain, proprietor of Goth Meets Bling Store, suggests starting with an all black outfit and accessorising. “You can style black outfits with a basic grommet belt, chokers or black lace elements. Black boots, rings and chains with Viking or Nordic themes like skulls, tigers or dragons, and Victorian elements like corsets with a plain black dress are also popular.” She adds, “Black and red roses can be paired with black chokers or wrist bands.”

Men can incorporate many of the same elements, as Nain says, “They usually wear black leather pants, belts with chains, black or silver jewellery, and black shirts. They also tend to wear eyeliner with hair styled in spikes.”