Rustic whispers of time

For in every worn edge and faded hue lies a story still breathing, waiting to be seen anew. Walk into a vast doorway and find yourself surrounded by the charm of the past, each piece whispering its own story with rustic elegance. Sculptures, frames of windows, old movie posters, foldable campaign furniture and timeless artefacts greet visitors at Provenance, Artisera’s first physical exhibition devoted entirely to antique collectibles.

Since its inception in 2015, Artisera has presented both fine art and collectibles on its online platform. With Provenance, this vision takes shape in a physical space for the first time. “Each piece in Provenance is presented as a testament to the cultural, artistic and social contexts from which it emerged,” says Varun Backliwal, founder & CEO of Artisera, highlighting the intent to give such objects a much-deserved platform and introduce their charm to new audiences.