Rustic whispers of time

For in every worn edge and faded hue lies a story still breathing, waiting to be seen anew. Walk into a vast doorway and find yourself surrounded by the charm of the past, each piece whispering its own story with rustic elegance. Sculptures, frames of windows, old movie posters, foldable campaign furniture and timeless artefacts greet visitors at Provenance, Artisera’s first physical exhibition devoted entirely to antique collectibles.
Since its inception in 2015, Artisera has presented both fine art and collectibles on its online platform. With Provenance, this vision takes shape in a physical space for the first time. “Each piece in Provenance is presented as a testament to the cultural, artistic and social contexts from which it emerged,” says Varun Backliwal, founder & CEO of Artisera, highlighting the intent to give such objects a much-deserved platform and introduce their charm to new audiences.
The curation is guided by Oriole Henry, a British exhibition designer and retail merchandiser with over three decades of experience in India and the UK. Henry has worked closely with Artisera for several years, and her sensitivity to India’s cultural traditions enriches the exhibition. “She brings a unique ability to curate in a way that resonates with both seasoned collectors and new buyers,” he shares, noting how her expertise shaped the final selection.
With more than 150 curated pieces on display, Provenance opens a window into many different worlds. The art deco, mid-century and campaign furniture reveal how politics, economy and lifestyle influenced design. Raja Ravi Varma’s oleographs tell the story of democratising art in India, bringing fine imagery into everyday homes. Mysore, Tanjore and reverse glass paintings shimmer with centuries of devotional artistry, layered with the influences of empires that ruled the South. Deccan windows and intricately carved architectural brackets recall the splendour of bygone structures, while sculptures and ritual objects reflect faith and devotion deeply embedded in India’s cultural fabric.
Since its inception, the gallery has attempted to curate fine art and collectibles, connecting people with objects of beauty and meaning. Provenance stays true to this ethos, inviting people to see these objects not simply as decor but as connections to history. “We hope visitors leave with a deeper appreciation for the value of history in everyday objects,” Backliwal adds.
(Provenance is on view until September 20, from 11am to 6pm, at Artisera’s gallery in Indiranagar)