Sites up to 1,200 sqft, buildings up to three floors within the jurisdiction of GBA need no OC

BENGALURU: The government on Tuesday issued an order, stating that residential buildings in areas of up to 1,200 sqft with ground plus two floors or stilt plus 3 floors constructed with the approved plan within the jurisdiction of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) will be exempt from obtaining Occupancy Certificate.

Every year, plan approval is given to around 4,000 such buildings through an automated online software under the “Nambike Map” system since last year. Under the project, the draft plan is given on the same day of application and the final plan approval within 15 days. The plan approvals are being given in a transparent and time-bound manner, the order stated.

The process of granting the possession certificate after site inspection, comparative verification of the constructed building and approved building plan, etc., is increasing the workload of officers of local bodies. This could lead to a delay in providing services to the public, the order stated.

The government has given the exemption under Section 241(7) of the 2024 Act. After examining the proposal of the GBA chief commissioner, Greater Bengaluru Authority, the government decided that the exemption would help authorities provide services to the public in a timely manner.

The chief commissioner has directed the GBA to design an administrative structure with the available workforce to implement the rules as per the provisions of Chapter 7 of the Greater Bengaluru Administration Act, 2024, the order concluded.