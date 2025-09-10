Yellow Line wait time cut to 19 minutes from today

BENGALURU: Commuters on Namma Metro’s Yellow Line can expect shorter wait time for trains from Wednesday, as the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) on Tuesday announced the induction of its fourth train set into service.

With this addition, trains on the line will now operate at 19-minute intervals, down from the current 25 minutes. Officials said the move will help ease peak-hour congestion and improve passenger convenience. The first train will also begin earlier on weekdays. From Monday to Saturday, services will start at 6 am instead of 6.30 am.

On Sundays, the 7 am start for the first train will continue. The last train timings remain unchanged, with departures from RV Road at 11.55 pm and from Bommasandra at 10.42 pm. BMRCL officials said further additions to the Yellow Line fleet will follow as more trainsets are delivered and commissioned.