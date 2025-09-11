Belagavi lawyer held for murdering six-month pregnant wife, staging accident with accomplices

BELAGAVI: In a shocking case of premeditated murder, the police have arrested a lawyer and his two accomplices for allegedly killing his six-month pregnant wife and staging it as an accident.

The incident took place in Ugar BK village of Chikkodi taluk on Sunday night.

The victim was identified as Chaitali Pradeep Kiranagi (23).

Her husband, Pradeep Annasab Kiranagi, and accomplices Saddam Akbar Imandar and Rajan Ganapathi Kamble, were arrested. Two other accused are absconding.

Superintendent of Police Dr Bhimashankar Guled said: “The case came to light when the accused called Kagwad Police Station, claiming his wife had met with an accident and that he was taking her to the hospital. However, when the police checked the location and vehicle, no signs of an accident were found, raising suspicion. Further, hospitals in Kagwad confirmed that no such patient was admitted.”

Later, Pradeep informed the police that he was at Miraj Hospital in Maharashtra and repeatedly requested the completion of legal formalities for his wife’s cremation. However, as per primary investigation, the police suspected that it might be a murder conspiracy and not an accident.

The accused has confessed to hitting Chaitali fatally inside the car and fabricating the accident story.

The police said that Pradeep had attempted to kill his wife twice earlier but she had survived. Pradeep, who had married Chaitali two years ago, was having an extramarital affair. He feared that the relationship would be found out and he decided to kill her.